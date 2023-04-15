Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after buying an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $245.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

