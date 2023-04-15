VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 35,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 53,932 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VBIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $60.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Insider Activity at VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 10,471.63%. Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 212,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $467,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,072,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 177,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 69,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 135,125 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

See Also

