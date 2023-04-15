Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 655 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 57,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

APD opened at $286.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

