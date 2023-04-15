Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

