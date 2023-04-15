Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

