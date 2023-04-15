Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

