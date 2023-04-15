Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,160 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $115,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

