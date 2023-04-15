Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.22 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

