Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.