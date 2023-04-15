Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 7.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.84. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.20 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

