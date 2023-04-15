Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

