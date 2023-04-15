Versor Investments LP Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,464 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.36 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of New York Mellon



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

