Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 559.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,036,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,234 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,137,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $12.43 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -248.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

