Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.
VERU opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $80.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.22. Veru has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $24.55.
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
