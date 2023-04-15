Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

VERU opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $80.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.22. Veru has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Veru by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Veru by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Veru by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Veru by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Veru by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

