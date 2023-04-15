Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 7.6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 152,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 724,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

