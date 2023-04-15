Vicapsys Life Sciences (VICP) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Rating) is one of 992 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vicapsys Life Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vicapsys Life Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vicapsys Life Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicapsys Life Sciences N/A N/A -129.72% Vicapsys Life Sciences Competitors -3,403.69% -234.22% -35.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vicapsys Life Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicapsys Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicapsys Life Sciences Competitors 4234 15113 41581 718 2.63

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.67%. Given Vicapsys Life Sciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicapsys Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Vicapsys Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vicapsys Life Sciences has a beta of -4.58, suggesting that its stock price is 558% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicapsys Life Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicapsys Life Sciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicapsys Life Sciences N/A -$240,000.00 -25.00 Vicapsys Life Sciences Competitors $1.81 billion $241.84 million -3.60

Vicapsys Life Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vicapsys Life Sciences. Vicapsys Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vicapsys Life Sciences competitors beat Vicapsys Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vicapsys Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which advances proprietary localized immune modulator. Its product name VICAPSYN is the firm’s line of proprietary product candidates that is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. The firm’s lead product candidate embodiment in transplantation therapy to treat Type 1 Diabetes is an encapsulated human islet cell cluster that is intended to restore normal glucose control when implanted into the peritoneal cavity of a patient. The company was founded on December 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.