Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Alterity Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alterity Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.0% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $234.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.99.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

