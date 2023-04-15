Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.35. The company has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

