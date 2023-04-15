VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $240,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $172.44 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.