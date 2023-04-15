Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.82. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 190 shares traded.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Waldencast during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,597,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Waldencast by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

