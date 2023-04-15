Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.82. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 190 shares traded.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Waldencast Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
