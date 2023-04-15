Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.30 on Monday. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.