WD-40 Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WD-40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $180.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.51. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $209.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,729.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,536 shares of company stock worth $270,080. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Further Reading

