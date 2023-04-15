WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $234.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average of $212.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

