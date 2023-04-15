Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 469.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

