Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 213 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock opened at $285.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.40. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.96.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

