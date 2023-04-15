Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.