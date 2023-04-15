Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,862,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

