Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $918,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,347,000 after buying an additional 656,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GLW opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

