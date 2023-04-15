Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cintas Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $458.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.