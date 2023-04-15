Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $990,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,382,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,382,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 955,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,787,151. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 606.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

