Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $892.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $838.59 and a 200-day moving average of $816.11. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $896.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

