Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,272 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.