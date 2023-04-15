Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,272 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
