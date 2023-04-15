Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

