Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 300 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

