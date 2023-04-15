Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

