Western Copper and Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Western Copper and Gold Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Western Copper and Gold
In other Western Copper and Gold news, Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$315,998.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,191.47. Insiders sold a total of 134,133 shares of company stock valued at $332,893 in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
Read More
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.