Western Copper and Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

WRN opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of C$400.49 million, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 2.40. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.56 and a 1 year high of C$3.00.

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$315,998.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,191.47. Insiders sold a total of 134,133 shares of company stock valued at $332,893 in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

