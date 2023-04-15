Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCP. TD Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

TSE:WCP opened at C$11.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$12.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.46 per share, with a total value of C$52,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,660 shares of company stock worth $178,651. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

