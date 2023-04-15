William Blair Begins Coverage on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $491.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $609.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.64 and a 200-day moving average of $489.54.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

