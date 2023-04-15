Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

