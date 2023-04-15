WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WW. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.

WW International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of WW opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in WW International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

