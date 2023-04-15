WW International (NYSE:WW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,409,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 5,220,250 shares.The stock last traded at $7.37 and had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WW International Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $533.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

