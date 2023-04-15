Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) versus Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Head-To-Head Survey

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Atour Lifestyle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $997.61 million 1.43 $55.92 million $0.49 26.18 Atour Lifestyle $328.10 million 9.07 $14.22 million N/A N/A

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

87.2% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Atour Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 4 2 0 2.14 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.71%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus target price of $25.15, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Xenia Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts 5.61% 3.84% 1.82% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Atour Lifestyle on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

