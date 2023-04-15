Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $135.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

