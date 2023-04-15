Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.86

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.86 and last traded at $133.86, with a volume of 650550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,195 shares of company stock worth $2,666,325. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

