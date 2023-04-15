Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.