Zacks Research Weighs in on Ryanair Holdings plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ryanair in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Ryanair’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ryanair’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

RYAAY opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.46. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $109,120,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

