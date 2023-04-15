Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $174.60 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $190.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.68.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

