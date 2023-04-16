1,296 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $73.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

