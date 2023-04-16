174,735 Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 174,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 235.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 138.82% and a negative net margin of 444.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTIL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 46,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $38,539.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,738 shares in the company, valued at $56,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,644 shares of company stock worth $61,699. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Articles

