2,402 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,619,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $221.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average of $148.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

